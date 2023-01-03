Excise duty on liquor and cigarettes increased

The excise duty on liquor, including wine and beer, as well as cigarettes has been increased by 20 percent.

State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya said that the excise duty has been increased with effect from midnight today (03 January).

Accordingly, the tax on special arrack (750ml) has been increased by Rs. 206, molasses, palmyrah, coconut and processed arrack (750ml) by Rs. 224, locally-manufactured foreign arrack (750ml) by Rs. 266, beer less than 5% (625ml) by Rs. 21, beer more than 5% (625ml) by Rs. 39, wine (625ml) by Rs. 50 and saké (625ml) by Rs. 17.

Meanwhile, the duty on cigarettes has also been increased by 20%, Siyambalapitiya said.

Accordingly, the price of a cigarette stick which was sold at Rs. 90 has been increased to Rs. 105, the price of a cigarette stick which was sold at Rs. 85 has been increased to Rs. 100 and the price of a cigarette stick which was sold at Rs. 70 has been increased to Rs. Rs. 80. (Colombo Gazette)