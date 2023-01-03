Duty-free shops at BIA relocated

Duty-free shops at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) have been relocated from the first floor to the second floor, Airport and Aviation Services (Sri Lanka) (Private) Limited said.

The relocation was carried out with the objective of enhancing passenger experience at the arrival Duty-Free area at the BIA.

The opening ceremony of the new premises was held today with the participation of the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation. Nimal Siripala De Silva.

The scope of work consisted of the construction of a new electronic mall on the second floor of the new passenger terminal building, the shifting of 31 arrival duty-free shops from the first floor to the second floor, the installation of two escalators and two glass elevators, the construction of a structural steel staircase, the extension of three existing elevators, and the construction of four washroom blocks, etc.

The expansion of passenger facilitation and the shifting of the duty-free shops from the first floor to the second floor result in improving the image of the airport and Sri Lanka in every aspect.

AASL spent approximately Rs. 225 million on the relocation, which added a total floor area of 1900 square meters. The relocation will facilitate the passengers’ use of their duty-free allowance for consumer electronics.

The overall expectation from the airport and aviation services by establishing the “BIA New Arrival Electronic Mall” is to enhance the arrival duty-free shopping experience of passengers and enhance the service quality of the airport. (Colombo Gazette)