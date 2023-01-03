“Billion Run” of JFS Holdings launched

The official launch of “Billion Run” by JFS Holding was held at Jetwing Colombo Seven.

The event was graced by Sanjaya Bandara, the President of CA Sri Lanka and a number of other invitees.

The implementation plan for JFS to become a billion-rupee corporation by the conclusion of the 2026–2027 fiscal year was unveiled at this glamorous event.

The Chairman of the board, Madhushan Raigamage impressed that, in general, JFS develops a strategy and makes a genuine commitment so that we are expected to deliver in some way or other. Similarly, JFS has contacted Mission 100, a two-year effort launched in Dec 2019 to raise LKR 100 million in equity.

Madhushan further expressed, “Although we didn’t host an event like this for Mission 100, we nonetheless remodelled our workplace for the launch, created mission 100 brandings, and made social media announcements since we feel that commitment is what motivates us to do our best. Lajja saha Baya, the Buddhist doctrine. These are the two maxims that one should live by, and they constantly remind one to fulfil one’s commitments to others. Like railroad tracks, these two phrases keep us from wandering off course”.

Therefore, we at JFS are very optimistic that JFS will undoubtedly exceed 1 billion in by the conclusion of the fiscal year 2026–2027.

In achieving the Billion Run Goal, our first objective is to end the current year with 55 million net profits, which would be a record-breaking profit for our company, Madushan stated further.

With a capital infusion of 125 million by mid-2023, JFS shall transform four brands into total subsidiaries and set up independent boards of directors to ensure the required governance standards for a holding company.

In his impressive speech, he stressed further that, despite the challenges, life throws at Sri Lankans, JFS has a team of driven individuals who are born to succeed.

Our goals are crystal clear. By 2040, we intend to hold the top spot among conglomerates in CSE. Because we remain committed to putting smiles on customers’ faces and earning their loyalty to our brands while also providing value for our staff, shareholders, and society, it is not that difficult.

Unlike many businesses, we are guided by our values, which apply to everyone.

We have achieved success by BIG thinking, talent empowerment, right innovation, and doing the right things.

The following 17 years will be filled with numerous acquisitions, investments, and joint ventures. We know that 17 years is a relatively limited time frame, but we are sure that we will achieve our goals.

With an initial public offering and our capital, we expect to invest close to $100 million in the ICT/BPO sectors, $50 million in the food/agro-industry, and $25 million in extreme sports. By the financial year 2024–2025, we would have met our goal of having one million USD in reserves before moving up to the main board.

Until we attain $1 billion in equity by the end of the 2026–2027 fiscal year, our overheads won’t exceed the 200 limit.

We will keep supporting the 20:80 talent paradigm and investing in the 20% of people who provide 80% of the profits to the business.

As you are all aware, we received three awards this year: Silver in the Exports Awards, Medium in the CNCI Achiever Awards, and Compliance in the Service Sector at TAGS.

In addition, we hope to be acknowledged at the National Business Excellence Awards in February 2023.

We aim to win TAGS in the SME category the next year and earn Gold in all of the aforementioned categories. That is the most esteemed honour a business could win.

Our transparency initiative has us incredibly thrilled. This year, we’ve undertaken many steps to strengthen governance, accountability, and sustainability. We will undoubtedly benefit from those as we work to become a more professional business entity.

Our shared goal of “making hope real” brings us together at JFS, and because of the amazing office environment and outstanding employees, this place we call work feels more like home.

By making the workplace more welcoming, we have created a setting that seems like a home away from home and encourages growth. Additionally, we know how crucial it is to work for an organisation that abides by its principles and exhibits a strong sense of humanity and decency. Because of this, I regard my team as my second family.

With a committed and capable team like ours, A Billion Run will undoubtedly be accomplished.