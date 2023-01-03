Ashu’s former partner seeks anticipatory bail

Ashu Marasinghe’s former partner Adarshaa Karadana filed a petition before the Colombo Magistrate’s Court today seeking anticipatory bail.

She requested the court to release her on anticipatory bail fearing an attempt by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to arrest her.

Former Presidential Advisor Ashu Marasinghe had recently sent a letter of demand to Adarshaa Karadana and Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Hirunika Premachandra.

Marasinghe has demanded Rs. 1.5 Billion, accusing them of making false allegations against him at a recent media conference.

Accordingly, he had demanded Rs. 500 million from Premachandra and Rs. 1 billion from Karadana.

Premachandra and Karadana had been ordered to pay their respective amounts of compensation within 14 days from 29th December, 2022. failing which legal proceedings will be instituted against them.

Karadana, had claimed recently that she secretly videoed Marasinghe sexually abusing her pet dog in their room after becoming suspicious over the dog’s behaviour.

Karadana said that she had been living with Marasinghe for a coupe of years.

She alleged that she eventually decided to leave him after she found out he was abusing her dog.

Marasinghe rejected the allegations and filed a complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department. (Colombo Gazette)