Sri Lanka to import eggs to meet market demand

The Sri Lankan Government has decided to import eggs to meet the demand in the market.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting held today.

A proposal was put forward to import eggs and the proposal was approved.

Bakery owners had said last week that there was a serious shortage of eggs in the market.

The shortage was as a result of poultry associations refusing to sell eggs at Rs. 55 in the market.

An egg was being sold at Rs. 60-70 in some places.

As a result, the Government had decided to import eggs and sell an egg at Rs. 55 or less. (Colombo Gazette)