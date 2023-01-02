PUCSL continues war against electricity tariff hike

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) has once again refused to approve the proposed electricity tariff hike.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake also warned against political interference in the affairs of the PUCSL which is an independent institution.

“There is an attempt to get rid of the independence of the institution. That is not good. That will be a historical mistake,” he said while addressing his staff on the first day of work.

Ratnayake also said that there is an attempt to increase the electricity tariff by violating the PUCSL Act.

However, he asserted that the PUCSL will not approve the proposed tariff hike.

He said the electricity tariff was increased in August last year and there is no basis for another increase in a short space of time.

“This is not the time for an electricity tariff hike,” Ratnayake said.

Ratnayake said that the PUCSL is now facing a very challenging time but it will face those challenges and move ahead. (Colombo Gazette)