Former UK PM David Cameron holds talks with RW

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron held talks with President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo.

They discussed the state of the economy and other issues.

Cameron, who is on a private visit to Sri Lanka, met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

The President’s Media Division said that during a friendly discussion, Cameron extended his best wishes to President Wickremesinghe for the New Year.

President’s Senior Adviser on National Security and President’s Chief of Staff, Sagala Ratnayake, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake and Director of International Affairs for the President were also present at the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)