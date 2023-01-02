CID to obtain DNA tests in probe on Schaffter’s death

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is to obtain DNA tests in the ongoing investigations into the death of businessman Dinesh Schaffter.

The Colombo Additional Magistrate has granted approval for the CID to obtain DNA tests through the Government Analyst on the Schaffter’s blood samples, nails, and body parts.

Schaffter, was found in critical condition, tied inside his car at the Borella General Cemetery on Thursday, 15th December.

The 52-year-old businessman had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Colombo General Hospital. He passed away while receiving treatment in hospital.

The Criminal Investigations Department launched an investigation into the incident.

Schaffter was laid to rest at a private burial following a service held at the Cathedral of Christ the Living Saviour at Baudhaloka Mawatha in Colombo. (Colombo Gazette)