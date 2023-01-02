Cabinet postpones decision on tariff hike

The Cabinet has postponed the decision on the proposed electricity tariff hike.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had submitted a Cabinet Paper on the proposed revision of electricity tariffs to the Cabinet.

However, the Cabinet had decided to study the matter further and take a decision at its next Cabinet meeting next week.

Wijesekara said that an additional one week was given to the Cabinet of Ministers for their observations on the proposals.

“Proposed Electricity tariff revision was discussed at the Cabinet meeting held today. Briefed the ministers on the requirements, proposed tariff structure, energy forecast and finances. One week was extended for the cabinet of ministers for their observations on the proposals,” he tweeted.

The Public Utilities Commission (PUCSL) has already said it will not approve the proposed electricity tariff hike.

PUCSL Chairman Janaka Ratnayake said that there is an attempt to increase the electricity tariff by violating the PUCSL Act.

However, he asserted that the PUCSL will not approve the proposed tariff hike. (Colombo Gazette)