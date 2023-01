The price of auto diesel and kerosene have been reduced, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) said.

Accordingly, CEYPETCO said that the price of auto diesel has been reduced by Rs. 15 per litre and kerosene by Rs. 10.

Auto diesel will now be sold at Rs. 405 a litre and kerosene at Rs. 355.

However, the prices of petrol and other types of fuel will remain unchanged. (Colombo Gazette)