Celebrations galore as Sri Lanka welcomes 2023

By Easwaran Rutnam

Celebrations took place around Sri Lanka last night, especially in Colombo, as hundreds gathered to welcome 2023.

New Year’s Eve events at hotels in and around Colombo were sold out while some shopping malls that remained opened late into the night were also packed.

Hundreds of people also gathered at Galle Face to celebrate the New Year at events organised by the Ministry of Tourism and others.

The demonstration site at Galle Face which saw thousands gather to protest against the Government last April and July had been turned into a carnival site for the Christmas season.

Religious activities also took place under tight Police security at churches in Colombo and other parts of the country.

Buddhists, Hindus and Muslims also visited places of worship this morning to pray for a better year.

The celebrations took place despite the country going through a serious economic crisis last year.

Most people in rural areas, who could not afford to celebrate, stayed at home and welcomed the new year in private. (Colombo Gazette)