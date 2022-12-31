Ranil telephones Nepal’s new PM

President Ranil Wickremesinghe telephoned Nepal’s new Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and offered to work with him closely.

Wickremesinghe had telephone Dahal to congratulate him on his appointment as the new Prime Minister.

Dahal tweeted: “Pleased to receive a phone call with warm words of congratulations and best wishes from H. E. Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe @RW_UNP, President of Sri Lanka. Our views converged towards further strengthening Nepal-Sri Lanka friendly relations!”

Pushpa Kamal Daha, a former Maoist leader who led a decade-long rebellion against Nepal’s monarchy, was appointed Prime Minister for a third time.

Dahal, who still goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda – meaning “terrible” or “fierce” – will head the new Government for the first half of the five-year term with the support of the opposition communist Unified Marxist-Leninist (UML) party and other smaller groups.

Prachanda, who replaces Sher Bahadur Deuba of the Nepali Congress party, will step down in 2025, making way for the UML to take over the office. (Colombo Gazette)