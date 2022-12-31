Former US pilot held in Australia faces US charges over Chinese military pilot training

Former US marine pilot arrested in Australia now faces conspiracy charges to unlawfully export defence services to China, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

As per a 2017 indictment unsealed by a US District Court in Washington, Daniel Edmund Duggan also violated the US arms export control act.

Earlier, Australian police had arrested Duggan in the rural town of Orange at the request of the US government in October. His extradition request by the United States is likely pending.

On Friday, the District of Columbia court unsealed the indictment and a US warrant for his arrest because it said he had been arrested. (HTDS)