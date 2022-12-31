Chinese leadership appears to have put restrictive ‘Zero-Covid’ approach on back-burner

Chinese leadership appears to have put the restrictive ‘Zero-Covid’ approach on the back-burner for now, even though some cities have been witnessing high infection numbers.

This comes amid the faltering economy of China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has declared the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China a ‘complete success’, where he secured a third term.

However, the party will have to tackle the most challenging period in decades as a “pervasive sense of pessimism envelopes people” in China, the Sydney Morning Herald reported. The most important challenge that the Xi-led CCP government faces is the slowing of the Chinese economy. (HTDS)