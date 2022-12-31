China’s foreign coastal infrastructure projects come at heavy environmental costs

The marine habitats in Caribbean Island nations also face high risk.

China has constructed numerous ports, bridges and other coastal projects throughout the developing world in recent years in what has been dubbed by Beijing the “21st Century Maritime Silk Road”, part of President Xi Jinping’s greater Belt and Road Initiative to build infrastructure, reported VOA News.

The report also said that, in “Angola and Mozambique, more than 2,000 [square kilometres] of marine habitats face high impact risks,” the research found. However, just a few months ago, Chinese upgrades to a port in Angola were lauded by Chinese state media the Global Times, which said the project is designed to benefit the community in several ways including meeting “local demand for import and export of goods.”

“Ports rank as the highest-risk sector for coastal construction, because of the many possible avenues for environmental and social impacts: beyond the noise, light, and habitat disruption from the construction itself, they also bring the potential for significant changes in local ecosystems through the introduction of invasive species who ‘hitchhike’ on incoming ships and the depletion of local fish stocks from new fishing fleets who may come to use the port,” Rebecca Ray, senior researcher in global development policy at Boston University, told VOA.

In West Africa, the risk is even higher, reveals the study. Ivory Coast, for instance, faces a great risk to its seas. The region has the highest level of seafood consumption. (ANI)