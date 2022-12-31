China recalls six diplomats after UK demands to wave immunity

Chinese authorities have recalled six diplomats from the UK after the Foreign Office demanded that they be stripped of their diplomatic immunity for questioning by police in connection with the violent incident at the Chinese Consulate General in Manchester.

On October 16, a group of people reportedly dragged a Hong Kong protester into the premises of the Chinese Consulate in Manchester and beat him up. The man was hospitalized with injuries, including cuts below his eye.

Meanwhile, the Chinese embassy in the UK said that the Consul General of China in Manchester had completed his term of office within the normal rotation of consular staff.

“The Chinese Consul General in Manchester has completed his term of office and has returned to China upon instruction not long ago. This is a normal rotation of Chinese consular officials,” an embassy spokesperson said during a briefing.

Earlier, the UKForeign Office summoned a Chinese envoy in connection with the incident.

The Chinese spokesperson also said that the perpetrator entered the Chinese Consulate’s grounds, causing injuries to personnel and endangering the security of the diplomatic mission. (ANI)