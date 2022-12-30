Sri Lanka saddened over the demise of Modi’s mother

Sri Lanka today mourned the death of the mother of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

President Ranl Wickremesinghe said that he was deeply saddened by the passing away of Modi’s mother and expressed his condolences to the Indian Prime Minister.

The Government of Sri Lanka and the opposition also expressed their condolences.

Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi passed away at the age of 99.

She had been admitted to hospital in the western state of Gujarat, where she lived, after her health deteriorated.

“A glorious century rests at the feet of God,” Modi tweeted. He had flown from Delhi to visit her at the hospital on Wednesday evening.

The Indian Prime Minister often visited his mother to seek her blessings on important occasions and festivals.

Her life and sacrifices had “shaped” his mind, personality and self-confidence, Modi wrote on 18 June when Heeraben turned 99. (Colombo Gazette)

With additional inputs from BBC