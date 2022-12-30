Provincial letters to be scrapped from number plates

The provincial letters will be scrapped from vehicle number plates from 2023.

The Motor Traffic Department said that the number plates will not carry the provincial letters when a new vehicle is registered or when ownership is transferred with effect from the 1st January 2023.

Meanwhile, a demerit points system will be introduced for motorists from January.

The demerit points system will result in drivers temporarily losing their licence.

The demerit points system cuts points for 34 road rules violations.

A total of 24 points is available and if a motorist loses all 24 points then the driving licence will be suspended for a year. (Colombo Gazette)