Ashu sends letter of demand to Hirunika and Adarshaa

Former Presidential Advisor Ashu Marasinghe has sent a letter of demand to Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Hirunika Premachandra and his former partner Adarshaa Karadana.

Marasinghe has demanded Rs. 1.5 Billion, accusing them of making false allegations against him at a recent media conference.

Accordingly, he has demanded Rs. 500 million from Premachandra and Rs. 1 billion from Karadana.

Premachandra and Karadana have been ordered to pay their respective amounts of compensation within 14 days from 29th December, 2022. failing which legal proceedings will be instituted against them.

Karadana, had claimed recently that she secretly videoed Marasinghe sexually abusing her pet dog in their room after becoming suspicious over the dog’s behaviour.

Karadana said that she had been living with Marasinghe for a coupe of years.

She alleged that she eventually decided to leave him after she found out he was abusing her dog.

Marasinghe rejected the allegations and filed a complaint at the Criminal Investigations Department. (Colombo Gazette)