Will by Zac opens second outlet at OGF

Colombo’s quintessential sustainable clothing line, Will by Zac opened its second outlet at the One Galle Face (OGF) Mall, Colombo. The family-run brand has proudly advocated for slow living and breathable fabric since its inception and the launch of its next store at the iconic mall will be no different to its respect for both people and the planet.

“The fashion industry is a core contributor to climate change and it has been a part of our ethos to ensure we stand by our values of protecting and preserving the planet for our future generations,” shared the Founder of Will by Zac, Jennifer Von Hagt. “Although a major part of our brand’s lifespan was through the pandemic, our vision and mission along with our sustainable practices got us through many challenges. The hard work and dedication paid off handsomely and here we are, ready to open our second store.”

Will by Zac is a brand that is eco-conscious in every segment of its business and ensures to contribute to the local workforce and economy alongside its regular operations. Their line of clothing includes effortlessly crafted and timeless linen tops, dresses, pants, skirts and shirts. Orders are also packaged with eco-friendly materials. Linen is considered to be the sustainable, breathable, lightweight and natural fabric of summer. On a tropical island like ours, there is no doubt the fabric keeps its wearer cool through the warm days with its natural thermo-regulating properties. Linen is grown from flax plants and is known to require little water. It is also biodegradable. Once sourced and produced, it is durable, resilient, and ages better with each wash than any other type of fabric.

“We’ve carefully crafted each and every item of clothing to suit a multitude of occasions and body types. There’s the timeless elegance of the fabric itself, and the clean, minimal look makes it also ideal for dressing up and dressing down depending on its wearer’s mood and preference,” added Jennifer. “Each piece we create is also meant to inspire our customers to be confident and comfortable in their own skin while offering a sense of style for both men and women.”

Combining high fashion with low impact, the brand has also recently introduced an activewear collection. Will by Zac’s latest collection and styles are available at the new store and online via their website www.willbyzac.com.

Follow Will by Zac on Instagram or Facebook to keep up with the latest designs. Shop at No. 419, R. A. De Mel Mawatha, Colombo – 3 or at their newest store at Level 2, shop number 45 at One Galle Face or order online via their website www.willbyzac.com.