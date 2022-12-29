New Canadian envoy to Sri Lanka presents documents

The new Canadian envoy to Sri Lanka, Eric Walsh, presented his Letters of Credence to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka.

Walsh said that he met Senarath Dissanayake, Chief of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sri Lanka and presented certified true copies of the Letters of Credence.

Walsh will formally take office after presenting his documents to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The new envoy earlier served as Canada’s Ambassador to South Korea.

Walsh has been a diplomat since 1995. Before he was named Ambassador to South Korea, he had assignments in Turkey, Romania, and Switzerland as Deputy Permanent Representative to the Conference on Disarmament and Germany as Deputy Head of Mission.

Walsh replaces David McKinnon who returned to Canada recently after completing his term in Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)