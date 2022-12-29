Mattala airport resumes international flights after 2 years

The Mattala International Airport resumed international flight operations today after a lapse of 2 years with the arrival of Russia’s Red Wings Airline.

A Red Wings airline with 400 passengers on board arrived at the Mattala International Airport today.

The Boeing 777-200 aircraft was welcomed by officials and others at the Mattala International Airport.

The airline will operate 2 flights a week at the Mattala International Airport.

The Auditor General had reported recently that the operational expenditure of the Mattala International Airport in 2021 was twenty-one times higher than its income for the same period. (Colombo Gazette)