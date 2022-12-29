Arrival and departure cards can be filled online

The arrival and departure cards for passengers arriving and leaving Sri Lanka can now be filled online.

The Department of Immigration and Emigration said that both local and foreign travellers can now fill their details online

has facilitated the arrival and departure cards, required to be filled by inbound foreigners and outbound Sri Lankans, to be submitted online.

The cards can be filled via: https://eservices.immigration.gov.lk/emb/eEmbarkation/

The online service will be operational with effect from 01 January 2023.

Air travellers are required to submit the arrival and departure cards three days prior to their journey. (Colombo Gazette)