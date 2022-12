An American who was about to board a plane to Chennai was arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with live bullets in his possession.

The US national had arrived at the airport last night (Wednesday) with a female passenger.

Airport authorities said that the man had 9-mm ammunition and a magazine in his possession.

The passenger was handed over to the Police for further investigations.

The female passenger was allowed to leave the airport. (Colombo Gazette)