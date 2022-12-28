With India crossing China’s population next year, how we can create mass prosperity

Sometime in April 2023, we estimate that India’s 1.43 billion people will exceed China’s population. This milestone is bittersweet. Sweet because we have more than doubled the horrible 31-year life expectancy the British left us with in 1947, without brutal freedom-destroying state interventions (China’s one-child policy means it will lose workers equalling France’s population in the next decade). Bitter because mass prosperity for massive populations is hard. India’s large remittances from a small population overseas reinforce that our mass prosperity strategy should be human capital and formal jobs.

