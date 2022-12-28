Two people with Covid arrive in Madurai from China via Sri Lanka

A six-year-old girl and her mother who arrived in Madurai from China via Sri Lanka have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mother and daughter have been isolated by the authorities. According to the Madurai District Collector, their COVID-19 samples have been sent to the lab for further testing.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in China and other foreign nations, the Indian Government has started taking precautionary methods to avoid any emergency situation in the country. On Tuesday, COVID-hospitals across India carried out mock drills to check the preparedness of the hospitals, in terms of equipment, procedure, and manpower.

The mock drill accessed the availability of beds manpower, referral resources, testing capacity and other medical facilities during emergency. According to PTI, real-time data on the availability of beds, oxygen cylinders, and ventilators will be available for the public on a Delhi government portal from Tuesday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “To make sure there isn’t a Covid surge in the country, PM [Narendra] Modi has asked us to be careful. The government is also preparing if at the Covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment.”

Meanwhile, China will lift three-year-old COVID travel restrictions from January 8 making its airports fully operational. China will also abandon its zero covid policy. Notably, the decision was taken amid a massive COVID-19 outbreak in the country. At present, India has no direct flights from China. It is due to Beijing’s rule of cancellation of scheduled flights every time when some passengers are tested positive for the virus upon arrival at Chinese airports. (Times Now)