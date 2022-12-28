Sports Minister approves Sri Lanka squad for Indian series

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has approved the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming cricket series in India.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that a 20-member squad has been picked for the series.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Selection Committee selected the squad to take part in the upcoming Sri Lanka tour of India 2022/23 and the Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Roshan Ranasinghe, has given his approval for the team.

The Squad

Dasun Shanaka – Captain Pathum Nissanka Avishka Fernando Sadeera Samarawickrama Kusal Mendis – Vice Captain for ODIs Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Only for T20Is Charith Asalanka Dhananjaya de Silva Wanindu Hasaranga – Vice Captain for T20Is Ashen Bandara Maheesh Theekshana Jeffrey Vandersay – Only for ODIs Chamika Karunaratne Dilshan Madushanka Kasun Rajitha Nuwanidu Fernando- Only for ODIs Dunith Wellalage Pramod Madushan Lahiru Kumara Nuwan Thushara – Only for T20Is

The Sri Lanka team will take part in 03 ODIs and 03 T20i during the tour. (Colombo Gazette)