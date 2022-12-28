South Korea and K-pop fans help Sri Lankan kids

South Korea and K-pop fans have come forward to help Sri Lankan kids in celebration of the birthdays of BTS members Kim Seok-Jin and Kim Taehyung.

The Korean Embassy in Sri Lanka and ‘Black Swan,’ a k-pop fan base in Sri Lanka organised a book distribution program for the primary section of Bluemendhal Sinhala Vidyalaya in Colombo 15.

The donation programme co-sponsored by the Korean Embassy was held in celebration of the birthdays of BTS members Kim Seok-Jin and Kim Taehyung, the Embassy said today.

K-pop has become a global phenomenon that has received a lot of affection and admiration from many countries like Sri Lanka.

To celebrate K-pop idols on their birthdays’ fan groups worldwide undertake several charitable events to spread happiness and contribute to society in meaningful ways.

This year in Sri Lanka, the loyal K-pop fans known as Black Swan in collaboration with the Korean Embassy handed over several school items and stationery to 122 students of the primary section of Bluemendhal Sinhala Vidyalaya.

The Second Secretary of the Korean Embassy, Ms. LIM Soyeon was present at the event to appreciate the efforts of Sri Lankan K-pop fan members to uplift the community.

They also carried out the “END Violence” campaign, the global SNS campaign to help protect children from all forms of violence. (Colombo Gazette)