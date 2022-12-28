Pandya to lead India in T20Is vs Sri Lanka

Hardik Pandya will captain India for their T20 International series against Sri Lanka next week in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who will return for the following One-day Internationals, the BCCI said.

India will host Sri Lanka for three T20Is and three ODIs from January 3, with Pandya reprising his role as T20 captain for a second straight series, after leading India to victory over New Zealand in November.

Pandya, who captained the Gujarat Titans to the Indian Premier League title this year in their debut season, will also serve as vice-captain under Rohit for the ODI series.

Rohit missed this month’s Test series against Bangladesh after sustaining a blow to the thumb during the preceding ODI matches.

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will not feature in the T20I series, while batter Shikhar Dhawan was not included in the ODI squad after scoring just 18 runs across three matches in Bangladesh. In Rohit’s absence, Dhawan had captained India in the ODI series against the West Indies, South Africa and New Zealand earlier this year. Rishabh Pant missed out on both squads. — Reuters