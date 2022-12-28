India’s G20 presidency hot topic in Chinese media. But Beijing won’t discuss LAC at the summit

But the Chinese experts are trying to downplay India’s ability to become the model developmental State. Taking a swipe at India’s track record on inspiring other developing nations, Liu Zongyi, Secretary-General at the Center for China and South Asia Studies, Shanghai Institutes for International Studies, said India’s development model doesn’t match the rhetoric.

“Some Westerners believe that India’s hosting of major international conferences such as the G20 means that it will compete with China for the leadership of the developing world. The Indians also believe that their development model is different model from the U.S., Western and Chinese development models, which is more suitable for the majority of developing countries, so it wants to act as a ‘mentor’ for developing countries. China also welcomes this, because, for the majority of developing countries, after all, there is an additional choice. In addition, for the leaders and people of developing countries, they are more concerned about what the big powers are actually doing and what they can contribute to their development, while paying attention to the beautiful and inspiring rhetoric of some big powers” wrote Liu Zongyi.

Liu was alluding to the thinking within the Chinese leadership that its Belt and Road Initiative is the ideal developmental solution for Asian countries and India can’t match Beijing’s developmental model.

The expert commentary on India’s G20 presidency has underscored the competitive nature of Beijing-Delhi relations.

“After India took over the presidency of the G20, it has made no secret of its ambition to reshape the international order. This is not only based on its economic strength, population size, religious cohesion, but also its long-standing hatred of Western plunder,” wrote a Weibo commentator on International Affairs.

But some commentators believe that Beijing holds a card if New Delhi wants to project its ambitions to make an impact with its G20 presidency.

“Second, India is the G20 President next year, which means that next year’s G20 summit will be held in India, and all countries know that a G20 Summit without China’s participation cannot be considered a success. Because of this, India hopes that relations between the two countries will warm up and pave the way for Chinese leaders to attend next year’s G20 summit. Because if China does not participate, a lot of topics simply can’t be discussed. The second India’s important neighbours are not present, it is inevitable that the international community will also question its influence,” wrote Dingqing Focus, a new media account affiliated with National Defence Times.

The Chinese State media believes India’s vision to seek global consensus in the current geopolitical climate will be a ‘daunting task’.

“With the Russia-Ukraine conflict and Sino-US rivalry, India’s search for global consensus in the current context will be a daunting task. The deteriorating global macroeconomic environment, including rising unemployment, increasing cost of living, and food and energy crises, have exacerbated the difficulties and challenges of India’s G20 presidency. The prospects for international cooperation are becoming more complex as countries turn their focus to solving domestic problems,” said a report by Global Times in Chinese.