France looks to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka

France is looking to work with the newly appointed Sri Lankan Ambassador designate Manisha Gunasekera to strengthen ties between both countries.

The French Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Jean-François Pactet, in a tweet, congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador designate to France.

The Ambassador said that he looks forward to continuing with her the work engaged between the Sri Lankan Embassy in France and the French Embassy in Colombo to strengthen the bilateral relationship between both countries.

The Parliament Committee on High Posts recently approved the appointment of Manisha Gunasekera as Sri Lanka’s new envoy in France.

Gunasekara had earlier served as Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.