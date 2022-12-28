Dubai Suddha arrested and released on bail

Nishantha Priyadarshana alias ‘Dubai Suddha’ was arrested while protesting outside the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE).

Priyadarshana was arrested over allegations that he had sent people overseas for employment, illegally.

Dubai Suddha staged a protest outside the SLBFE with several others who had travelled overseas for employment and returned to Sri Lanka.

The protesters alleged there were several discrepancies with regards to their overseas employment.

SLBFE officials approached Priyadarshana during the protest and took him inside the office and detained him.

He was later produced in court and granted bail. (Colombo Gazette)