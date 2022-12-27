What is behind a resurgence of violent attacks in Pakistan?

By Abid Hussain

Islamabad, Pakistan – Pakistan is facing a resurgence of violent attacks, with analysts saying the government must immediately devise a strategy to counter the threat to internal security as the country heads into an election year.

Sunday saw at least nine attacks in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan, killing at least six security personnel. Two of those attacks have so far been claimed by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an armed group also known as Pakistani Taliban for its ideological affinity with the Afghan Taliban.

The TTP only last month unilaterally declared an end to a ceasefire agreed upon with the government and issued orders to its fighters to carry out attacks across the country.

On Friday, the TTP claimed responsibility for a suicide attack in the federal capital of Islamabad, in which at least one police officer died and several other people were wounded.

A week earlier, Pakistani security forces fought off the TTP attackers in Bannu city in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after they held security personnel hostage for more than 40 hours.

Amid such security concerns, the United States embassy in Islamabad on Sunday issued an alert to its staff, warning of a possible attack on one of Islamabad’s top hotels frequented by the Americans.

In a statement, the embassy said “unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the [Christmas] holidays”.

150 TTP attacks this year

Islamabad-based research organisation Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies (PIPS) estimates the TTP and its affiliate groups carried out more than 150 attacks in the first 11 months of this year, resulting in more than 150 deaths, a majority of them belonging to law enforcement agencies.