Turkish political parties, activists protest against Chinese atrocities on Human Rights Day

Istanbul [Turkey], December 10 (ANI): Uyghur activists protested near the Chinese Consulate in the Sariyer district of Istanbul and raised concerns over human rights violations in the Xinjiang region in China.

During the protests, Abdul Selam Abdullah, a representative of Uyghur NGO East Turkestan Human Rights (ETHR) appealed to the International community to save the Uyghur community from extinction and accused the Chinese authorities of killing Uyghurs under the pretext of Covid-19 control measures.

Women activists Rusen Mahmud and Magfiret Ubul raised the issues of forced marriages and sterilization taking place under the Chinese regime and appealed for united action by humanitarian organizations and countries against the atrocities in East Turkestan.

Protests regarding the Uyghur issue have intensified in Turkey following the death of several Uyghurs in a residential apartment fire in Urumqi on November 24 last month. Since then, about eight protest demonstrations have happened in Turkey against China. (ANI)