President appoints new Ministry Secretaries

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed new Ministry Secretaries with effect from 1st January 2023.

Accordingly, K. Mahesan has been appointed as the Secretary to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, P.V. Gunatillake as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Security, and A.M.P.M.B. Atapattu as the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce and Food Security.

He has also appointed M. Yamuna Perera as the Secretary to the Ministry of Women, Child Affairs and Social Empowerment, M.M. Naimuddin as the Secretary to the Ministry of Investment Promotion and R.M.W.S. Samaradivakara as the Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism and Lands.

The President’s Media Division said that Wickremesinghe also appointed M.M.P.K. Mayadunne as the Secretary to the Ministry of Transport and Highways and H.K.D.W.M.N.B. Hapuhinne as the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Home Affairs, Provincial Councils and Local Government with effect from 01st January 2023.

The President also reappointed the Secretary to the Ministry of Education M.N. Ranasinghe, Secretary to the Ministry of Irrigation U.D.C. Jayalal and Secretary to the Ministry of Justice, Prison Affairs and Constitutional Reforms Wasantha Perera for a period of one year. (Colombo Gazette)