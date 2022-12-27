More than enough Data for TikTok & Instagram with Dialog Fun Blaster Rs. 297 Plan

Whether to duet with D’Amelio, laugh it up with Khaby Lame or post a simple #TBT Dialog’s all-new Fun Blaster Rs. 297 plan enables both its prepaid and postpaid customers with the ideal monthly bundle plan for worry-free TikTok and Instagram usage anytime, anywhere.

With a large pool of users on each platform, these social media giants set the pace for the times with the latest trends, allowing individuals to explore and express their creativity by learning new skills like cooking, dancing, singing etc. staying up to date with the latest fashion and makeup trends, indulge their inner escapist by following travel pages and influencers and much more.

Encouraging limitless creative freedom, TikTok and Instagram have created an army of social media mavens and Dialog’s new Fun Blaster Plan, under its popular ‘Blaster’ series, identifies the emergent needs of this young pool of customers and has specifically designed its plan to provide TikTok and Instagram-savvy customers with enough and more data for a whole month. The Dialog Fun Blaster plan offers 15GB Anytime Data and is priced as low as Rs. 297 (including taxes) for 30 days. The all-new TikTok & Instagram plan can be activated via the MyDialog App, by reloading Rs. 297, dialling #678#, or by visiting dialog.lk.

In addition to enabling customers to enjoy and experience Instagram and TikTok without worrying about their data, Dialog Fun Blaster Rs. 297 plan ensures that customers have a carefree online experience without compromising on content quality as it also provides a buffer-free video viewing experience specifically optimized to mobile phones at SD quality (360p).

More information on the Fun Blaster Rs. 297 Plan can be accessed via – www.dialog.lk