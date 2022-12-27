JLL inaugurates property management office at Iconic Galaxy

Iconic Galaxy recently started handing over their luxury apartments to customers following the project completion in October 2022, with JLL, Sri Lanka’s premiere real estate property management company, inaugurating their office with a ceremony. JLL helps buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of assets including industrial, commercial, retail, residential and hotel real estate.

Iconic Galaxy comprises 269 units ranging between Two to Five-bedroom apartments. Following the landmark success of 110 Parliament Road, Iconic Developments affirmed its confidence in Rajagiriya as the ideal location for its next residential development, Galaxy. Popularly known as the ‘new city center’, this upscale precinct is a green haven, with the Royal Colombo Golf Club to the west, the sprawling Diyawana Oya Lake to the south, and lush, mangrove-lined canals to the North and East. Rajagiriya has a network of quality public and private schools, hospitals and financial institutions, and every leisure facility – from luxury hotels and retail destinations, to fine dining.

Rohan Parikh, Chairman of Iconic Developments commented, “The Iconic Galaxy apartments are expected to command premium rental income and a very high Return on Investment for our existing and future buyers. We are grateful to the team at JLL for making us a part of their inauguration ceremony and for their incredible support to us throughout the handover process. We are positive that through the support we have received from JLL, this project will be a sanctuary to those looking for a retreat-like, tranquil experience that is closely intertwined with nature and at the same time features all modern comforts and connectivity.”

“We are very excited to partner with Iconic Developments’ newest creation in the heart of Sri Lanka, Iconic Galaxy. JLL is a fortune 500 company that specializes in real estate and investment management with annual revenues of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 102,000. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. We create safe and healthy spaces that promote productivity, wellbeing, and sustainability and it will be our constant endeavor to achieve and maintain the same with Iconic Galaxy,” said Sanjeev Nair, Senior Director – Work Dynamics & Property Management, JLL Sri Lanka.

JLL was the first International Property Consulting firm to establish operations in Sri Lanka in 2011 and currently manages 50+ facilities catering to multinationals, corporate offices and condominiums, including Iconic’s project 110 Parliament Road and the most recent Galaxy where JLL inaugurated the property management office with an opening ceremony on 30th November 2022 and officially kick started operations to support an elevated condominium living experience for the residents.

At Iconic Galaxy, world-class design and elegance come together in these bright, airy, temperature-controlled residences with large windows and open air decks. Unparalleled views and the finest finishes make your apartment a place you’d love to come home to. Throughout the 7 club floors, you will find an array of exquisite recreational activities and convenient services for residents. The luxury apartment complex also offers private guest suites for overnight visitors, and on-site conveniences that include a supermarket, business center, and spa. Last 20 luxurious and spacious units are now open for sale. For more information, reach out to us on +94 777 70 80 90.