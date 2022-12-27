J-K tops in ABHA account generation, gets 2nd place in Tele-consultation

In a significant achievement, Jammu and Kashmir has topped in generation of Ayushman Bharat health account ID besides winning second place in tele-consultation during celebration of Universal Health Coverage Day, 2022 being celebrated at International Cooperation and Convention Centre, Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Pertinently, Universal Health Coverage Day is being celebrated every year to commemorate the significance of Universal health coverage which aims to ensure quality healthcare closer to the people without any financial hardship.