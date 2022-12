Chief Secretaries have been appointed for the Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces.

The appointments were made by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The President appointed Pradeep Yasaratne as the Chief Secretary of the Western Province and Mahinda Sanath Weerasooriya as the Chief Secretary of the Sabaragamuwa Province, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President’s Media Division said the appointments will be with effect from 01 January 2023. (Colombo Gazette)