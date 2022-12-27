Cambodia and Sri Lanka exempt visas for Diplomatic and Official passport holders

Cambodia and Sri Lanka have exempted visas for Diplomatic and Official passport holders, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The agreement on exemption of visa requirements for holders of the Diplomatic and Official passports between Sri Lanka and Cambodia was signed on 10 May 2022.

The agreement had been signed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation at Phnom Penh by Ambassador and Permanent Representative, C.A. Chaminda I Colonne of Sri Lanka, and Koy Kuong the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Kingdom of Cambodia.

The agreement has now been enforced with effect from 24 December 2022. (Colombo Gazette)