Sri Lanka commemorates deadly Boxing Day tsunami

Sri Lanka today commemorated the deadly Boxing Day tsunami in which some 30,000 people were killed.

A two-minutes silence was observed across the country today to remember those killed in the tsunami on 26th December 2004.

The two minutes silence was observed from 9.25 am to 9.27 am, the approximate time the tsunami hit Sri Lanka.

December 26 is designated as “National Safety Day” in remembrance of the tsunami and the Government organised several programs in the country, especially in the areas worst hit by the tsunami.

The main event was held near the Tsunami Memorial in Peraliya, Galle.

A number of diplomats tweeted in remembrance of the tsunami which hit the North and East and the South as well as parts of the Western Province.

“Eighteen years ago, a tsunami took the lives of thousands of Sri Lankans in a horrific tragedy. Today we remember those who lost their lives, honor the grief of their families, and reaffirm our commitment to working together toward disaster preparedness efforts for the future,” US Ambassador Julie Chung tweeted.

The French Ambassador to Sri Lanka Jean-François Pactet tweeted saying France stands alongside Sri Lanka to honour those killed and strengthen regional cooperation against natural disasters. (Colombo Gazette)