Hirunika goes to CID over alleged bestiality video

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Hirunika Premachandra appeared before the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today over the alleged bestiality video involving former Presidential Advisor, Professor Ashu Marasinghe.

Premachandra said she requested the CID to investigate the matter and take appropriate action.

Marasinghe had also filed a complaint with the CID on Saturday over the alleged bestiality video made public by his ex-lover.

In the complaint, Marasinghe claimed the video was doctored and was used as an act of revenge on him.

The woman, Adarshaa Karadana, had claimed that she secretly videoed Marasinghe sexually abusing her pet dog in their room after becoming suspicious over the dog’s behaviour.

Karadana said that she had been living with Marasinghe for a coupe of years.

She alleged that she eventually decided to leave him after she found out he was abusing her dog.

Karadana insisted that while she had no intention on making her personal life public, she wanted justice for her dog.

Professor Ashu Marasinghe resigned from his post as Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs before the video was made public.

Karadana was often seen with Marasinghe at Galle Face during the ‘Aragalaya’ protests. (Colombo Gazette)