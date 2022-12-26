Gotabaya Rajapaksa leaves for the US with family

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa left for the Unites States (US) today with his family.

According to reports, the former President left with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandchild.

Rajapaksa and his family left for Dubai via the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA).

From there he was expected to travel to the US.

The former President returned to Sri Lanka in September after fleeing the country in July.

Rajapaksa resigned from his post in July after thousands of protesters gathered in Colombo and stormed the President’s House.

He flew into Singapore from the Maldives on July 14 after fleeing Sri Lanka and tendered his resignation shortly after his arrival in Singapore.

From Singapore the former President moved to Thailand.

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) had later said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa is entitled to protection and should be allowed to return to the country.

The HRCSL said that it had received complaints over alleged threats to the life of the former President and his family. (Colombo Gazette)