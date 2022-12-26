Four suspects arrested over attack on Aragalaya activist

Four suspects have been arrested over the attack on Aragalaya activist Dilan Senanayake.

The Police said that the Colombo Crimes Division made the arrest and also seized two sharp objects believed to have been used in the attack.

Senanayake was stabbed near his house in Pagoda Road, Nugegoda earlier this month.

According to the Police Media Unit, the suspects had attended the ‘Aragalaya’ protests at Galle Face.

The Police claimed that Senanayake had got into a dispute with one of the suspects at Galle Face.

Senanayake had reportedly threatened the suspect over an incident involving a female friend of the suspect.

The Police believe the attack on Senanayake was an act of revenge over the incident. (Colombo Gazette)