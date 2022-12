Christmas Day in Sri Lanka has been hit by heavy rain, floods and landslide warnings.

The Department of Meteorology said that a depression over the Southwest Bay of Bengal has entered through the East coast of Sri Lanka and it is moving across the country.

This has resulted in over 150 mm of rain being experienced in parts of the country.

Minor floods were also reported in several areas.

Landslide warnings were also issued for parts of the country today. (Colombo Gazette)