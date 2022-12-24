Passengers arriving from Sri Lanka tested for Covid in Chennai

A group of passengers, including some from Sri Lanka, were tested for Covid at the Chennai airport today.

According to the Indian media, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian inspected the testing procedures of international passengers at the Chennai International Airport today (Saturday).

As per the directions of the Union Government, the random testing of two percent of international passengers upon arrival began at the International airport in the State.

“At least 37 international passengers coming from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Dubai, Doha and Sri Lanka foreign countries have been tested so far at the International Chennai airport. None of them have any symptoms so far, ” the Minister said.

The Health Minister along with the health secretary and the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine also inspected the fever screening system at the airport that checks the temperature of all the passengers and if anyone is found to have symptoms of Covid-19, they will be treated as per the protocol.

“If there are any positive cases, they will be immediately sent for genomic sequencing at the State Public Health Laboratory to identify the type of variant, ” he said.

The Minister said that there are 1.15 lakh beds available for patients in the government hospitals in Tamil Nadu, of which 72,000 beds are ready for Covid-19 patients.

The Indian government ordered RT-PCR tests for random passengers arriving in India since Covid cases are increasing in some parts of the world. (DT Next / Colombo Gazette)