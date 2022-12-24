Nine-year-old boy kidnapped in Eppawala found

A nine-year-old boy who was believed to have been kidnapped in Eppawala on Monday, has been found.

The Police said that one suspect has been arrested over the incident.

P. K. Deneth Premasundara was believed to have been kidnapped on Monday (19th) by a man who worked as an electrician in the area.

The parents of the child had filed a Police complaint suspecting the electrician of being involved in the kidnapping.

He had allegedly befriended the child and later kidnapped him and went missing.

The Police said that a three-wheeler registered under the plate YI- 1752 had been used in the kidnapping.

The family of the child were convinced the boy was in the custody of the suspect and had appealed for his safe return.

Police investigations are continuing. (Colombo Gazette)