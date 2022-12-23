Wasantha Mudalige admitted to hospital

Student activist Wasantha Mudalige, who is currently in remand custody, has been admitted to hospital.

The Prisons Department said that Mudalige was admitted to hospital today (Friday).

The convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF) is in remand custody until 17th January 2023.

Mudalige was arrested in August following a protest staged in Colombo.

The protest was organized by the Inter-University Student’s Federation.

The protesters demanded the release of all those involved in the demonstrations against the Government.

They also protested against President Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)