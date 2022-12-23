Student among 47 arrested with narcotics near WP schools

A student is among 47 people arrested with narcotics near schools in the Western Province during a raid carried out yesterday (Thursday), the Police Media Unit said today.

The Police said that raids were carried out near 149 schools in the Western Province yesterday.

During the raid, the Police arrested 47 people with various types of narcotics in their possession.

The Police said that a 17-year-old student was among those arrested.

The Police and the Education Ministry have launched operations around the country to crackdown on narcotics being smuggled into schools. (Colombo Gazette)