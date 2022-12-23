Presidential Advisor Ashu Marasinghe resigns

Presidential Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs, Professor Ashu Marasinghe, resigned from his post with immediate effect.

The President’s Media Division said he resigned citing personal reasons.

Minutes after the resignation, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) member Hirunika Premachandra alleged that Marasinghe had resigned as some private videos and photographs were to be leaked to the media.

Marasinghe was appointed as Presidential Advisor after Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as President.

Prior to that Marasinghe played an active role in the protests at Galle Face against Gotabaya Rajapaksa. (Colombo Gazette)